Gandhi Jayanti Quotes To Share With Your Dear Ones To Remember 'Father Of The Nation'

October 2 is a special day for India as it marks the birth anniversary of the ‘father of the nation’ and one of the most famous freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi's peaceful approach towards achieving the freedom became extremely popular. Even today, he is remembered for his contribution towards helping India get its independence. Here are a few messages and quotes you can share with your friends and family on the occasion.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti quotes 2020

He taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He taught us that where there is love there is life. He followed the path of Ahimsa and non-violence to make us unite. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes!

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Let the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to always help others. Wishing you peace and harmony from our end. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer. Remembering the teachings of the great leader on his birth anniversary. Wishing you a happy Gandhi Jayanti.

“Non-violence is not a garment to be put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being.” Remembering the brave freedom fighter on his birth anniversary. Wishing you peace and strength on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results. Wishing you a happy and peaceful Gandhi Jayanti.

It is a day of celebration. It is a day to value a special person, the person who is the ‘hero’ of our nation, who taught the world the lesson of non-violence. It is Mahatma Gandhi ‘the father of the Nation.’

‘Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up.’ - Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do.

Unity between different races and different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable for the birth of national life. - Mahatma Gandhi

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not the coward. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. - Mahatma Gandhi

My patriotism is not exclusive. It is omnipresent and it should reject that patriotism that was intended to increase the anguish or exploitation of other nationalities. - Mahatma Gandhi

