George Floyd Protest: A Cop Comforting A 5-year-old Leaves Netizens Emotional; Watch

The tragic death of the 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has resulted in massive violence and demonstrations across the United States of America. The 'Black Lives Matter' protests have currently become the trending topic of discussion for everyone on social media, with millions of users paying homage to George Floyd by raising their voice against racism. Of late, a lot of emotional videos and slogans that were making rounds on the internet have left netizens shook and teary-eyed.

One such emotional video of the 6-year-old daughter of late Geroge Floyd, Gianna went viral on social media. In the video, she is heard saying, "Daddy changed the world". The video which was first shared by the NBA player Stephen Jackson on his Instagram handle had received over 1.6 million views. Now, yet another emotional video of a 5-year-old girl being consoled by a police officer has surfaced on the internet.

Viral video of a police officer comforting 5-year-old leaves netizens emotional

As hundreds and thousands of demonstrators have been protesting against police brutality and racism across America, an emotional gesture by a cop towards a 5-year-old is melting hearts of millions online. In the viral video, an officer in Houston, Texas is seen kneeling on the ground and comforting the 5-year-old daughter of a Twitter user @iamsimeonb wherein he is heard saying, “We’re here to protect you” after she asked him, "Are you going to shoot us?". The officer is further heard saying, "We’re not here to hurt you at all. You can protest, you can party, you can do whatever you want, just don’t break nothing".

The video was filmed by the little girl's father, Simeone Bartee, who later posted it on Twitter with a heartfelt message. He captioned the video writing, "During the protest in Houston yesterday one of the police officers noticed my daughter crying. She asked him “Are you gonna shoot us” he got down on one knee wrapped his arm around her and responded".

During the protest in Houston yesterday one of the police officers noticed my daughter crying. She asked him “Are you gonna shoot us” he got down on one knee wrapped his arm around her and responded: pic.twitter.com/gQWF7HMf3l — SimeonB 🦉 (@iamsimeonb) June 3, 2020

Soon after the video started making the rounds on the internet, Twitterati could not hold back but express their thoughts regarding the same. While one user tweeted writing, "God bless that police officer! Everyone in Law Enforcement need to be like him!

He replied to the girl with such comfort “we are here to protect you ....", another wrote, "Brilliantly handled by this police officer...however, imagine having to warn your child in 2020 that just because the colour of your skin some police could potentially shoot/kill you. Not something White people have to think about doing ". Check out some of the reaction by Twitterati below:

God bless that police officer! Everyone in Law Enforcement need to be like him!

He replied to the girl with such comfort “we are here to protect you ....🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/Y4LWAJXcDI — Ekv2020 (@ekv2020) June 6, 2020

Brilliantly handled by this police officer...however, imagine having to warn your child in 2020 that just because the colour of your skin some police could potentially shoot/kill you. Not something White people have to think about doing. Madness https://t.co/HPD51hYR4q — Fletch. (@JoshFletcherr) June 6, 2020

This officer is a great example of how 99% of cops feel right now. Love to see it. Idk who you are sir but thanks for leading by example and doing your job with love and compassion! Also thank you @iamsimeonb for sharing this cute video! P. S. You’re daughter is adorable https://t.co/wZuv5waLt7 — Reinah (@ReinahRoo) June 6, 2020

After all of the horrible videos of the worst policing of some of the nation's worst police officers this video is so refreshing and sweet. Of course this is the best of the best Police officers. https://t.co/mkXuMbSRQd — Maria Maria (@librarylady69) June 6, 2020

