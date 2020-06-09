'Black Lives Matter': America's Cry For Racial Justice Is Now Visible From Space

The 'Black Lives Matter' street mural at Washington DC is so huge that one can see it from space. A satellite operated by San Francisco-based Earth imaging company Planet Labs captured images of the message ‘Black Lives Matter’ in bright yellow that was painted by city workers in Washington, DC amid the gray buildings on the street leading to the White House. In the image is Lafayette Square, which has been the site of protests demanding justice for George Floyd, is also visible.

'Black Lives Matter' mural visible from space

According to reports, most of the satellites deployed by Planet Labs are shoebox-size cubesats known as Doves. But the satellite that took the ‘Black Lives Matter’ picture is called SkySat and is the size of a mini-fridge. There are 15 such satellites operated by Planet Labs. Days before releasing the iconic 'Black Lives Matter' picture, Planet Labs had also shared a message of solidarity extending support to the movement. It also added that bias and discrimination have no place on Earth.

The global movement against racism

This recent global movement against racial inequality and systemic racism, as well as police brutality, was sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody on May 25. In a video of the Floyd arrest that surfaced and is spreading across the internet, the primary accused, former officer Derek Chauvin can be seen planting his knee on George Floyd’s neck and keeping it there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and thereby killing him.

On June 5, in a show of support to the ongoing protests, Washington DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser renamed a street right outside the White House as 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'. The ‘Black Lives matter’ mural was ordered by Washington DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser and was also completed on June 5.

(Image Credit Twitter/@PlanetLabs)

