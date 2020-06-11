George Floyd Death: Trump To Deliver Police Reforms Soon, White House Official Informs

As relentless protests over the tragic death of George Floyd continue to grip the United States, President Donald Trump has decided to introduce police reform measures in the days to come, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany informed on Wednesday.

"The president has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country, legitimate issues, and that body of work I'm told is reaching its final edits and we hope to produce it for you in the coming days," McEnany said.

Trump's police reform initiative may be introduced in the form of legislative proposals or executive orders, the White House official added. In the wake of the widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice, police reform measures are being adopted in New York, Minnesota, California, and Washington DC. Some of the measures include a prohibition on using neck restraints, transparency concerning police officers with a record of abuse, and a ban on the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants.

READ | Protests Highlight Deaths At Hands Of Police Around The US

READ | Donald Trump To Hold Rallies 'maybe Next Week', Says 'big Demand' Amid Protests

George Floyd’s death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle broke out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

READ | New York Guv Cuomo Slams Trump For Saying Protester 'fell Harder Than Was Pushed'

READ | Democrats Ask For Investigation Of Force Against Protesters

(With agency inputs)