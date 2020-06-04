White House Says Esper Still Defense Secretary After He Opposes Invoking Insurrection Act

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Mark Esper is “still” Defense Secretary after he broke with US President Donald Trump on the use of the active-duty military troops to control the protests. McEnany was asked at a White House press briefing whether Trump has still confidence in Esper following Pentagon chief’s remark on the use of military, which was in conflict with the US President’s view.

“I would say if he (Trump) lose his confidence in Secretary Esper, I’m sure you all will be the first to know...As of right now, Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper and should the President lose faith we will all learn about that in the future,” said McEnany.

Currently, US National Guard, reserve components of US Army and Air Forces, has been deployed across the nation to handle the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. However, the US President has been calling for the deployment of active-duty military troops by invoking the Insurrection Act.

'Only as last resort'

Speaking at a news conference, Pentagon chief, who has served in National Guard, said that he is very proud of the men and women of the National Guard who are on the streets to perform the important task at the risk of their own welfare. However, Esper made it clear that he doesn’t support invoking Insurrection Act.

“The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act,” said the Defense Secretary.

Esper also condemned the custodial killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and said that officers on the scene should be held accountable for his murder. Calling the issue of racism in the United States “real”, the Defense Secretary added that everyone should do their very best recognise it, confront it and eradicate it.

