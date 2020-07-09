George Floyd's Death: Officer Told Him To 'stop Yelling' As He Gasped 'I Can’t Breathe'

George Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times and was told by the white police officer, Derek Chauvin, to stop “yelling”, reveals the newly-released transcript of the minutes leading to his death. The transcripts of Minneapolis police body camera footage, according to court documents, gave a detailed spine-chilling insight to the horrific incident.

“Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk,” said Chauvin after Floyd told him he can’t breathe.

The transcripts were filed in the court by the lawyers of one of the four Minneapolis officers, Thomas Lane, to have charges of aid and abetment to second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter thrown out by a judge. Chauvin, who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin rejected requests

Floyd’s final words that can be heard on the video captured by a bystander have become a rallying cry at Black Lives Matter protests across the globe. But the transcripts of the police body camera footage revealed how Chauvin rejected requests from bystanders to get him off the ground.

“Momma, I love you. Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead,” said Floyd after repeatedly asking for water and telling officers that he is claustrophobic.

Justice in Policing Act of 2020

Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality, House Democrats recently passed Justice in Policing Act of 2020 which prohibits federal, state, and local law enforcement from racial, religious and discriminatory profiling. It was introduced by Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bas, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senators Corey Booker and Kamala Harris, and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler.

The bill mandates the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal offices and the establishment of a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired from moving to another jurisdiction without any accountability. It reforms qualified immunity so that individuals are not barred from recovering damages when police violate their constitutional rights.

