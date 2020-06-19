George Floyd Death: Ukrainian Fans Stir Controversy, Unveil 'Free Derek Chauvin' Banner

Ukrainian soccer witnessed a new low after fans displayed a 'free Derek Chauvin' banner during a Ukrainian Cup semi-final match on Thursday. Derek Chauvin is the Minneapolis police officer responsible for the George Floyd death. Chauvin was subsequently charged after being held in custody on a $1.25 million bail. The George Floyd death has led to a massive movement across the globe condemning racial and social injustice, and the 'Free Derek Chauvin' banners are likely to further spur the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also Read: George Floyd Death: Former Man City Defender Says He 'fears US Police'

George Floyd death: Ukrainian soccer fans display 'Free Derek Chauvin' banner during cup semi-final

FC Minaj faced off against Dynamo Kiev at the Stadion Mynai for the Ukrainian Cup semi-final on Thursday. Fans gathered in numbers to watch the Ukrainian soccer match, despite restrictions placed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the supporters carried hoardings and banners to show their support, with one such banner reading 'Free Derek Chauvin' much to the disgust of the Twitterati. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder after he was filmed pressing his knee on Geroge Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. Derek Chauvin's actions resulted in the George Floyd death, leading to a massive worldwide movement against racism and social injustice.

Also Read: George Floyd death: Premier League Teams In Black Lives Matter Tribute

The black player on the field having to run by a "Free Derek Chauvin" banner during a soccer game. Imagine being asked to play next to that. pic.twitter.com/BHV3q14o6U — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile in Ukraine... On Dynamo Kiev's cupsemi - which is officially played without audience - hangs a "Free Derek Chauvin" banner. And Derek Chauvin is the police who killed George Floyd. This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/2fhNkrNb68 — Bara Fotboll (@BFotboll) June 17, 2020

Take a look at all those people, who are all well aware of the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine, taking all necessary preventive measures, including social distancing, wearing face masks, etc.

/s pic.twitter.com/mE1AJsQFWN — Sergii Filonenko (@AngryFil) June 17, 2020

George Floyd death: What happened to George Floyd?

George Floyd was arrested on a charge of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store on May 25. Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down, repeatedly saying "I can't breathe". The video of George Floyd death went viral, and the 46-year-old lay motionless during the final three minutes of the video and had no pulse.

While Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, his act of police brutality and murder triggered demonstrations and protests in all 50 states in the US and also around the world, against police brutality, racism, and lack of police accountability. Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Also Read: Richarlison Takes Aim At Liverpool Colossus Virgil Van Dijk Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

What happened to George Floyd? Premier League stars take anti-racism stand

Many stars across a variety of sports have raised their voice against racial and social injustice after the George Floyd death. England's Premier League returned on June 17, and the player paid tribute by kneeling before kick-off, a sign of protest started by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick. Furthermore, Premier League players will be sporting the words 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts instead of their names for the first week of Premier League action, while they will also wear similar bands throughout the rest of the campaign.

Also Read: Premier League Player Names To Be Replaced By ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Jerseys

(Image Credits: Miriti Murungi Twitter)