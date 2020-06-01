George Floyd's death: Microsoft CEO says 'have empathy for what others are feeling'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is the latest to join global leaders to condemn the death of George Floyd, an African American citizen who died after a caucasian police officer knelt on his neck. Penning a note to Microsoft employees, Nadella asserted that human existence was rooted in empowering everyone on the planet. In his note, he asked people to have empathy for those who were scared and uncertain.

'Racism is reality'

Recently Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had condemned Floyd's death which has now led to violent protest across the United States of America. Meanwhile, Nadella wrote that everyday racism, bias and hatred were not new adding that it was ‘reality in daily lives’ particularly for the black and African American community.

"My feeling is that we can start by checking in with each other, ask all colleagues how they're doing and what they need, have empathy for what others are feeling," he wrote. However, he added that it required something more than empathy for those impacted, for the communities who were experiencing this hate and who were scared for their safety.

"Our very existence is rooted in empowering everyone on the planet. Therefore, it's incumbent upon us to use our platforms, our resources, to drive that systemic change.

Calling for unity, the Indian-American concluded by writing that people needed to recognize that they are better, smarter and stronger when they consider voices an actions of all communities.

This comes as tech giant Google shared their support by highlighting the message ‘We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it' on the homepages of Google and YouTube in the USA. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, wrote that the company was standing in solidarity with the Black community and also named other victims ‘without a voice’ like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

