China Compares Hong Kong To US Protests, Accuses Washington Of Hypocrisy

As nationwide demonstrations, demanding justice for George Floyd intensified in the US, the country’s arch enemy China, jumped in accusing Washington of hypocrisy. Taking an aim at Washington, Beijing compared the Hong Kong protests to the American as it continued to slam the Trump-led government of mishandling the situation. Floyd, an African American man died in custody after a policeman knelt on his neck suffocating him to death, thereby, sparking riots across the American territory.

Addressing a press conference on June 1, Lijian Zhao, spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, urged America to eliminate racial discrimination and protect the rights of minorities.

“The death of George Floyd reflects the severity of racial discrimination and police brutality in the US,” added Zhou.

He also took a dig at the US comparing American and Hong Kong Protests accusing Washington of Hypocracy. In addendum, the spokesman also warned Trump-led government of “counter attacks” if America’s continued retaliatory attacks over China's tightening measures over Hong Kong. Meanwhile, another spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, Hua Chunying, took to twitter to post, Floyd's last words “I cannot breathe”. She also posted a screenshot of her American counterpart slamming China’s crackdown over Hong Kong.

Read: Donald Trump Slammed For Hiding In White House Bunker During Protests

Read: Violent Protests Engulf US, Thousands Arrested And Nearly 40 Cities Under Curfew

‘Mastermind of US Protests'

Meanwhile, Hu Xijin, editor of a nationalist newspaper in China also drew parallels between Hong Kong And American protests. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the 'vicious’ Hong Kong rioters had “obviously” infiltrated American states”. He also accused Donald Trump of hypocrisy highlighting that the American leader had justified the Hong Kong protests.

“Mr President, don’t go hide behind the secret service. Go to talk to the demonstrators seriously. Negotiate with them, just like you urged Beijing to talk to Hong Kong rioters,” he tweeted.

Read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200K To NAACP As Protests Across USA Rage Further

Read: Vanessa Bryant Posts Kobe's 'I Can't Breathe' Photo In Wake Of George Floyd Protests