Listen To The Sirens Blare As Trump Triggers 3 Rows In One Go Amid George Floyd Protests

Amid blaring sirens, outraged protestors, and the National Guards attempting to take stock of the situation, US President Donald Trump on Monday decided to pay a visit to the St. John’s Episcopal Church - a visit that many have termed as a photo-op.

Violent protests by agitators demonstrating against the murder of George Floyd outside the White House forced the US President to take refuge in his bunker while the lights of the iconic structure were put out. Hours later, Trump came out of the White House to address the nation amid a volatile mob in front of the White House following which he made his way to the church - surrounded by guards.

Trump's photo-op

Donald Trump addressed the nation at 6;43 pm, announcing the strict enforcement of the 7 pm curfew and warning of strict action according to law against those who destroy public property and threaten the innocent. Following his address, Trump, along with his daughter Ivanka and other guards headed towards the church. In front of the church, Trump turned to face the cameras and held up the Bible he was holding in his hands. Replying to a reporter's question on whether Trump was holding his own Bible, the US President said 'It is a Bible'. Further, Trump was captured holding the Bible upside-down, inviting a lot of criticism on social media for staging a photo-op at the times of crisis.

great photo op. nailed it pic.twitter.com/X7uedAcxHb — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 1, 2020

Here's how the internet reacted to Trump's church visit

.@realDonaldTrump walks from the White House to the Historic St. John’s Church that was damaged during a night of unrest. pic.twitter.com/TWUckesbnE — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 2, 2020

Donald Trump Poses with a Bible at Church Photo Op After Police Clear His Path Using Tear Gas https://t.co/eEGlaQ3h8d via @YahooEnt



Despicable human being at it again! Please resign. — Rob Lundell (@RobNtrgpoly) June 2, 2020

Trump had peaceful protesters gassed so he could have a photo-op in front of a church that didn't want him there.



You are absolutely right, no other president has ever done that before.



His action didn't take "guts." It just took ignorance!!! — ND_Blue58104 (@ND_Blue58104) June 2, 2020

This is disgusting and sacrilegious. A: he had peaceful protesters tear gassed so he could walk to the church B: the church was not asked or even notified he was coming C: zero respect paid to the church D: nothing more than a deranged photo op and E: the Bible was upside down — Cary Gueran (@cary1022) June 2, 2020

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional racism and systematic violence in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other members who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, around 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

