George W. Bush 'appalled' By pro-Trump 'insurrection' At US Capitol; Expresses Concern

Reacting to the unprecedented attack on democracy where thousands of angry supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with the police, former Republican President George Bush, in a rare statement, excoriated those who incited and were involved in the pro-Trump "insurrection" on Wednesday. George Bush said that he is appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election.

George Bush said, "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic- not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown for our nations, our traditions and our law enforcement."

George Bush speaks on US Capitol Seige

Statement by President George W. Bush on Insurrection at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/rF77j0fIBK — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 6, 2021

Stating that the violent assault on the Capitol- and disruption of a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes, the former US President warned that the siege could do "grave damage" to the country and its reputation.

He said, "In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election. Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfil their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety."

US Capitol Seige

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

As US lawmakers moved towards certifying Joe Biden’s victory election, pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday (local time), forcing the Senate to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. The frenzied scene forced Congress to abruptly pause the ceremonial event affirming Biden's sweeping win in the November 3 election and evacuate parts of the building. The doors of the Senate have now been closed and locked, while DC Mayor Muriel Browser announced a citywide curfew from 6 pm until 6 am tomorrow.

