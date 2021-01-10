Georgia Officials Reveal Details Of Third Call Made By Donald Trump

President Donald Trump insisted a lead investigator to “find the fraud” while the election officials in Georgia were verifying signatures on absentee ballots, saying that this would make him look like a hero. Trump made at least three calls in the duration of a month between early December and early January where he asked for help from high-level Georgia officials. According to the Associated Press, Trump lost to Biden in Georgia by a total of 11,779 votes.

On January 2, he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he asked election officials to “find” enough votes that could turn Biden’s victory into a loss. However, the audit found no cases of fraud even after reviewing 15,000 signatures. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped conduct the signature audit.

Impeachment of Trump

Trump is set to leave on January 20 when Democrat President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated. Even with just days left for his term to end, Democrats are discussing whether to act quickly to impeach Trump as soon as next week if his Cabinet doesn’t first try to remove him after he encouraged his supporters to ransack the Capitol building in a siege that has left five people dead. The US President, on the other hand, has denounced the violence but calls have mounted for Trump to be removed.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a joint statement, said that the President’s "dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from the office". The two added that they look forward to hearing from Pence as soon as possible and to receiving a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honour their oath to the Constitution and the American people. Further, Pelosi even said that Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment should the Vice President and Cabinet not invoke the 25th Amendment which allows for the President to be removed from office by the Vice President's majority cabinet.

(Image Credits: AP)