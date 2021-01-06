Pence Tells Trump That He Lacks The Authority To Overturn Biden's Victory: Report

US President Donald Trump mounted pressure on his vice president Mike Pence to help in overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. While Pence has told Trump that he lacks the authority to block the certification of the Democratic leader when Congress meets to count the electoral votes. Sources have revealed to CNN that Pence has informed Trump during a meeting that the power doesn’t exist for him to derail the entire democratic process in the United States.

Earlier, during Georgia rally before the run-off elections on January 5, Trump had hoped that Pence would “come through for us”. As per reports, both Trump and Pence have been meeting with several lawyers and officials in the recent days in a bid to overturn the results of November 2020 presidential elections. Pence will be presiding on Wednesday (local time) over a roll call of the states and if even one senator and one House member raises an objection to the results from a state, the lawmakers can force a debate of nearly two hours about the US Election 2020 results.

The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

The debate would have to be followed by separate votes of each chamber certifying the state’s results. However, since both House and Senate have to agree on doing the same and house is controlled by Democrats, the chances of that happening are close to null. Even though Pence said in the Georgia rally that he was ready “hear the objections and the evidence”, reports have emerged the vice president told Trump that even though outliers are claiming that he has the authority, Pence has been told by the White House Counsel's Office he doesn't have that authority.

Trump’s campaign rejected the story

Since Pence’s message to Trump was first reported by the New York Times, Donald Trump’s campaign disputed the story. The out-voted President said that the report regarding Pence’s remarks made to him is “fake news”. He reportedly went on to say that vice president “never said that”. Trump reiterated, “The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act.” Further, a source close to the White House has also revealed to the media outlet that Trump is now angry with Pence following their meeting and US President might ‘lash out’ at the vice president on January 5.

