Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks Review After US Judge Rejects Request On Unsealing Documents

Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, notified a US judge for seeking review of the order at federal appeals court after the judge rejected her request to delay or reconsider the order to unseal the British socialite’s 2016 testimony in a defamation lawsuit. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2 and has been charged in Manhattan federal court for conspiring with the convicted paedophile to sexually abuse minors.

US District Judge Loretta Preska dismissed her request, saying it came at the “eleventh-hour”. She also dismissed Maxwell’s arguments that disclosing her sworn testimony could harm her right to a fair trial on sex-trafficking charges. Last week, Preska had ordered the unsealing of documents including portions of Maxwell’s deposition and emails she exchanged with convicted paedophile Epstein.

The 58-year-old British socialite allegedly played a key role in the grooming and abuse of minor victims, knowing that Epstein had a preference for young girls. She has been charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offences, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.

Denied bail

According to the indictment, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and participated in Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by helping the paedophile recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims. She allegedly enticed and caused minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states from at least 1994 through 1997. She also allegedly normalised and facilitated sexual abuse by discussing sexual topics with victims, encouraging them to massage Epstein, and undressing in front of a victim.

Maxwell was denied bail by US District Judge Alison Nathan citing risks of her fleeing and will now remain behind bars until her trial begins next year. At a hearing via video link, federal prosecutors said that she faced an ‘extreme’ flight risk and therefore demanded her being under custody until trial begins.

(Image: AP)