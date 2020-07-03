Where Was Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested? Find More Details On The Jeffrey Epstein Case

British Socialite and Heiress Ghislaine Maxwell have been arrested on July 2, 2020. Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's previous girlfriend and his life long confidante. She was arrested on the charges of conspiring with Epstein in sexually abusing and trafficking minors.

Where was Ghislaine Maxwell arrested?

The 59-year-old British Socialite was arrested in America from Bradford, New Hampshire, at around 8:30 am. The Federal prosecutors revealed that she was found living in a reclusive, million-dollar luxury home which had 156 acres of rural mountainside property. Ghislaine Maxwell was the daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell.

Reportedly she was the girlfriend of Epstein and was at the disgraced investor's side for decades. Jeffrey Epstein who is a registered sex offender was arrested in the summer of 2019 on federal charges of exploiting and manipulating dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. The financier despite his actions and role in sex trafficking kept company with presidents and captains of industry. Epstein attempted suicide in police custody in late July, but died in his second suicide attempt in August 2019.

How did they find Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, who has stayed below the radar since Epstein's suicide, was on the run from the FBI. The Federal prosecutors revealed that Maxwell had paid for the picturesque retreat, in cash through a limited liability company. As per the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, the FBI said that it had been tracking her movements for some time.

The 4,300-square-foot estate where Maxwell had treated to amidst the pandemic, sits at the top of a half-mile long driveway which makes it an ideal location for her to stay hidden. Few residents of Bradford which is a town of just 1,600 people claimed that they had never seen Maxwell in town, nor was she heard of. In an electronic appearance in New Hampshire federal court on Thursday afternoon, a judge ordered her to be transferred to New York City. Ghislaine Maxwell did not enter a plea, while her attorney claimed that he will seek a detention hearing in New York, which is a prelude to a possible bail request.

What did Ghislaine Maxwell do?

The Manhattan Federal Court’s six-count indictment alleges that Ghislaine Maxwell helped the financier Epstein to groom girls who were as young as 14 years old. As per the citation, this had been happening at least since 1994. Prosecutors have further revealed that she was in the room during the abuse and even took part in the abuse of three underage girls.

They were conducting these actions at Epstein's Upper East Side townhouse, his Florida estate, and even his ranch in New Mexico. As per the indictment Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison. Maxwell has been accused to have helped Epstein groom and train teen girls for having intercourse with the rich and powerful.

The charges against Maxwell were levelled by a teen, Virginia Roberts Giuffre in a 2015 defamation suit. Multiple women have come forward to report such actions by Maxwell since. The indictment states that Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims. One day before Epstein’s suicide, a federal appeals court revealed the transcript of a 2016 deposition. In the transcript, Epstein was repeatedly refusing to answer whether Maxwell had procured young girls for him or not.

Did Ghislaine Maxwell die?

Since her arrest on July 2, 2020 speculations had been growing whether Ghislaine Maxwell too like Jeffrey Epstein had committed suicide. But these were merely speculations as Maxwell alive is still in police custody. People were most likely confusing Epstein's death with Maxwell's.

