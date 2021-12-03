Ghislaine Maxwell Warned Epstein's Former House Manager To 'never Look At His Eyes'

Convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former house manager of Palm Beach home has said on Thursday that former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell warned that he should “never look” his boss in the eyes. Juan Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s residence in Florida from around 1990 to 2002, testified during the ongoing trial against Maxwell over her involvement in sex trafficking.

During his testimony, as per the Guardian, Alessi described the work environment at the disgraced financier’s residence where he faced the grim task of cleaning up their sex toys amid stringent micromanagement. The media outlet stated that the former house manager of Epstein painted a picture that reels extreme privilege and strict control. His testimony also appeared to corroborate some accusers’ allegations against both Epstein and Maxwell.

While Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, Maxwell is facing a sex-trafficking trial in US’ Manhattan federal court after she was arrested at New Hampshire estate in July 2020. The financier used to boast about his relations with Prince Andrew among other renowned personalities and the British socialite is now charged with her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have alleged that Maxwell was Epostein’s “best friend and right hand” and that both were “partners in crime” but the defence has claimed that the socialite was just a pawn. As per the report. Prosecutor Maurene Comey’s questioned Alessi, “Other than Mr Epstein, who else, if anyone, gave you instructions about your job responsibilities during your employment?” To this, the 71-year-old Alessi said “Ms Maxwell”.

Alessi also described that when he met Maxwell for the first time, she was a “pretty girl, a tall brunette”. He further elaborated saying that, “Ms Maxwell was the girlfriend of Mr Epstein; I understand she was the lady of the house.” Alessi recounted, “From the day she came to the house, she right away took over, and she mentioned to me she was going to be the lady of the house. Also, she was in charge of other homes, other properties.”

Alessi was convinced to work full time with Epstein

Alessi’s testimony revealed that he was convinced by Epstein to leave all other clients and work with him full time. The 71-year-old said that after he left other work, the disgraced financier started acting different toward him. Recalling his experience, Alessi said, “It changed gradually from being cordial to more just, uh, professional…Our conversations with him were less and less.”

When Comey reportedly asked, “What, if anything, did Ms Maxwell tell you about whether you could speak directly with Mr Epstein?” Alessi said, “Only I was supposed to speak with Mr Epstein when he asked me questions…At the end of my stay, there was a time when she says: ‘Jeffrey doesn’t like to be looked at [in] his eyes.’” Maxwell allegedly told him, “‘You should never look at his eyes. Just look at another part of the room and answer to him.’”

(IMAGE: AP)