'Go And Declare...': Donald Trump's Ex-wife Reacts To US Poll Result; Says 'I Don't Care'

While the historic US election 2020 took longer than usual in calling Joe Biden as the winner, incumbent Donald Trump has not only questioned the integrity of the democratic process but has also mounted baseless allegations of votes being “stolen”. Amid all the chaos in American politics, US President’s ex-wife Ivana Trump told People that she just wants the "whole thing to be over already" and that Donald is “not a good loser”.

The 71-year-old who was married to the Republican leader between 1977 and 1992 even said that she doesn’t care bout it all but acknowledged that Donald is going to continue his “fight”. Ivana told the media outlet that her ex-husband is probably going to take his battle till the very end. Even though major media outlets have projected Biden as the winner, Trump has decided to stall the transition process and refused to leave the White House.

Ivana Trump told the media outlet, “I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other. I really don’t care. He’s not a good loser. He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.”

Ivana thinks political run is over for Donald

In the same interview with People, Ivana also expressed that she thinks her ex-husband’s political run is basically over and that he would now go back to living the “normal life” that includes Palm beach and golf. US President’s ex-wife does not think that Donald would run for president again in 2024 but the entire administration has hinted several times that even if he has failed in reelection in 2020, he will try again in the next term including Ivana and Donald’s children Eric, Donald Jr. However, Ivana thinks that the US President has to “go and declare that he lost”. But she added that Donald doesn’t like to lose, but “if he loses, he loses.”

Ivana said, “I don’t think he has a choice. He’s going to go down to Palm Beach and play golf and live the normal life, I think. This is the best choice for what he can do.

“He has to go and declare that he lost. But he hates to be a loser, that I’m sure of. But if he loses, he loses. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life,” she added.

