Why Are People Boycotting Goya Products In US? Read Details Here

Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, has been recently embroiled in controversy after many consumers decided to boycott their products. The boycott of the company, which sells products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America to some Latin countries, comes after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised the US President Donald Trump at an event at the White House. While at the event Trump signed an executive order expanding his Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, Unanue praised the US President and called him a ‘blessing’.

Soon after, Unanue’s comments triggered a backlash from a number of Americans who believe Trump’s policies to be racist and discriminatory towards the country’s Hispanic population. Several Latinx politicians and celebrities started to call for a boycott of Goya products. #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya also soon started trending on several social media platform.

#BoycottGoya I urge all my Twitter followers to boycott all Goya products. I have empty my pantry of all of them and thrown them in the garbage after my family had used them for over 50 years. They have betrayed all of us. pic.twitter.com/H8j1FygfoP — George Russo (@italo_russo79) July 12, 2020

Since the calls for boycott, the Trump’s, including President Donald Trump and his daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, have been rallying support for the brand. While Trump tweeted about his ‘love’ for Goya, Ivanka took to social media to share an image of herself holding a can of beans to support Goya Foods. The US President on July 15 also tweeted saying that ‘Goya is doing great’.

.@GoyaFoods is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Ivanka also posted her picture in a bid to support the food company. In the image, she could be seen holding a can of Goya black beans. In the caption, she also wrote, “if it’s Goya, it has to be good”.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The senior White House advisor also faced a backlash as Government watchdogs argued that Ivanka doesn’t have the right to violate ethics rules that bar government officials from using their public office to endorse specific products or groups. Critics have also noted that Ivanka’s support for Goya highlights broader concerns about how the president and those around him often blur the line between politics and governing.

Unaune’s support for Trump upsets Hispanic community

Meanwhile, Unaune’s endorsement of the President has upset several Hispanics as the brand largely caters to them but Trump has often targeted the community. Trump’s recent immigration policy and his attempt to build a border wall with Mexico have also left the community upset. While Democrat leader, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Julian Castro, supported the boycott, several leaders including Ted Cruz also called the boycott a part of the ‘cancel culture’.

The White House, which was expected to discipline Ivanka for an ethics violation, also responded with a statement that blamed the news media and the culture of boycotting certain views. White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley defended the US President daughter and said that Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support.

The White House in a statement added, “Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticise Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration — one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community”.

