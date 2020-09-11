Hackers From Russia, China & Iran Targeting US Presidential Campaigns: Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft said on Thursday that it has detected multiple cyberattacks from hackers in Russia, China and Iran on individuals and organisations involved in the ongoing United States Presidential campaigns.

"In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organisations involved in the upcoming presidential election, including unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both the Trump and Biden campaigns. The activity we are announcing today makes clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the 2020 election as had been anticipated," the company said on its blog.

Revealing the names of hacking groups, Microsoft said that - Strontium, Zirconium and Phosphorus operate from Russia, China and Iran, respectively. More than the 200 Strontium targets are consultants based in US serving the Republicans and Democrats, think tanks, national and state political party organisations in America as well as political parties in the UK.

Microsoft said that Strontium is identified in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report as an organisation primarily responsible for the alleged attacks on the Democratic presidential campaign in 2016.

"Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Centre (MSTIC) has observed a series of attacks conducted by Strontium between September 2019 and today," the company said.

Hackers target high-profile individuals

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying that the allegation was invented to excuse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 election and to divert public attention from real issues of election fraud and corruption.

Microsoft said that China's Zirconium attacked high-profile individuals involved in the polls, including people associated with Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign and other prominent leaders in the international affairs community. On the other hand, Iran's Phosphorus continues to attack personal accounts of people associated with President Donald Trump's campaign, it said.

Microsoft said that majority of the attacks were detected and obstructed by security tools built in its products, adding that it has notified those who were targeted so they can take action to protect themselves.

