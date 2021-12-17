Haiti: Kidnappers Release Remaining US & Canadian Missionaries Abducted In October

At least 12 people from a missionary group abducted two months ago were freed on December 16, Thursday. While speaking to The Associated Press, spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed the release of 12 people on Thursday. However, he denied proffering additional details about the recent release. Notably, the 12 members freed today were part of 17 members who were kidnapped on October 16 this year. Later abductors had released five of them. According to the Haitian police, the missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gangs when they were on their way home from building an orphanage.

Those who were kidnapped include five children in the group of 16 United States citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. According to a local human rights organization, a Haitian driver also was abducted. "We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!" AP quoted the statement released by the Christian Aid Ministries. "Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe," added the statement. As per the local authorities, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had demanded a ransom of $1 million per person. The leader had also warned the Haitian government to kill the hostages if his demands are not fulfilled.

Cases of kidnapping soar in 2021: Reports

It is worth noting that the cases of abduction rose tremendously in recent months. According to the Haitian police, abduction is a major issue in the country. The police noted that the cases of abductions were declined following the brutal killing of President Jovenel Moise. However, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Haiti in August and killed more than 2,200 people, the cases related to kidnapping has soared enormously. Subsequently, in a rare security alert, the US embassy in Haiti asked its citizens to depart Haiti in view of the deteriorating security situation and infrastructure challenges.

Citing the reports of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH, the police official said that at least 328 kidnapping related cases were registered by the National Police in the first eight months of 2021. As per the data, there were a total of 234 kidnapping related cases registered in 2020. "Political turmoil, the surge in gang violence, deteriorating socioeconomic conditions “including food insecurity and malnutrition” all contribute to the worsening of the humanitarian situation," AP quoted the BINUH report. "An overstretched and under-resourced police force alone cannot address the security ills of Haiti," added the report.

