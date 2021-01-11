'Hang Mike Pence' Phrase Blocked On Twitter As Angry Trump Supporters Turn Against VP

Twitter has blocked the phrase ‘hang Mike Pence’ after it began trending on the microblogging platform on January 9 following the bombshell decision by the social media site to suspend outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account. The phrase was heard for the first time on January 7 when the pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol, mounted a putsch, roamed inside the halls of the federal building, confronted law enforcement, broke windows, slammed doors. While the mob chanted several phrases, reportedly, as per the videos that emerged from the scene that reportedly wanted to execute US vice president Mike Pence.

At the time the pro-Trump protesters took over the building, Pence was present inside the building conforming the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the presidential elections against the former reality television star Donald Trump. The supporters of the out-voted Trump believed the baseless claims fueled by the defeated candidate, turned against Pence. Even in the aftermath of the incident that killed at least five people, when the outgoing VP certified Biden’s win, the rioters took to Twitter and demanded Mike Pence be ‘hanged’. However, Twitter blocked the phrase and the videos showing the chanting of the rioters at one of the most secure buildings in the United States were also restricted as ‘sensitive’.

As per The Guardian report, Twitter spokesperson on January 9 said that “we blocked the phrase and other variations of it from trending...We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter. This means that at times, we may prevent certain content from trending. As per our Help Center, there are rules for trends – if we identify accounts that violate these rules, we’ll take enforcement action.”

Video of the mob chanting “hang Mike Pence.” pic.twitter.com/K4EcKK2rab — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) January 9, 2021

Donald Trump's Twitter account suspended

Throughout the four years of Trump administration, the US President's posts on Twitter were either flagged, removed, restricted or even banned on the platform. Trump was irked by the microblogging platform being 'discriminatory' or 'silencing the truth'. Twitter after US Capitol siege said, "After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

