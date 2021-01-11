US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Push Ahead Trump's Impeachment Even If Pence Disagrees

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that she would push ahead with efforts to remove Donald Trump from office during the final days of his administration for his role in inciting violence at the Capitol Hill, Washington on January 6. Speaking further on the matter, US House Speaker said that the preferred response to the Capitol siege for Vice President Mike Pence is to remove the outgoing President by invoking the 25th Amendment.

READ | Georgia Officials Reveal Details Of Third Call Made By Donald Trump

Nancy Pelosi: 'Will act with urgency'

In a letter addressed to fellow Democrats, Nancy Pelosi vowed to bring a vote on impeachment in the absence of action by Pence, setting the stage for first historic impeachment of a President for the second time in his tenure.

Pelosi's letter addressed to the Democrats read, "In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency because this President represents an imminent threat to both... As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

READ | Donald Trump & Team POTUS 'party' Moments Before Capitol Riots; Video Surfaces Online

The chaotic violence on Capitol Hill, Washington came hours after Trump along with his team encouraged his supporters to fight against the election. It was after this incident that the House of Democrats were reportedly planning to introduce several articles of impeachments against Trump for his role in encouraging violence across the country.

The sources familiar to the matter say that despite time running short, Democrats are likely to have votes in the House to impeach Donald Trump again and they could even draw some Republican support for the move as well. Earlier in December 2019, Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House for pressuring the leader of Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Joe Biden.

READ | Nancy Pelosi Asks Lawmakers To 'return To Washington This Week' To Impeach Trump

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside Capitol Hill and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 pm, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol showed the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building.

READ | Donald Trump Banned By Twitter: Chrissy Teigen, Padma Lakshmi, Others React