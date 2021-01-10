Mike Pence To Attend Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony In Washington

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to attend President elect Joe Biden’s swearing in ceremony on January 20 in Washington, CNN reported citing a source familiar to the matter. Pence had, in past, expressed his desire to attend the ceremony, however said that he was waiting for a formal invite. On January 8, Biden reckoned that Pence was “welcomed to attend” adding that he would be “honoured to have him” in the ceremony.

"He's welcome. I think it's important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained. And so Mike, the vice president, is welcome to come. We'd be honoured to have him there, and to move forward in the transition," Biden was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pence is not the only Republican leader who would attend the swearing in ceremony in the American capital. Former American President George W. Bush is also scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his chief of staff said marking that it would be the eighth swearing-in ceremony that Bushes would attend.

'Few things we agree on'

President Donald Trump, however, said that he would not attend the ceremony. To which, Biden replied that it was a “good thing” and “one of the few things” they both agree on.” "He exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. He's not worthy to hold that office," Biden said. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of America respectively on January 20 in Washington. On November 12, Biden concreted his electoral win by securing a majority in Arizona after already emerging a winner in the popular vote by over 5 million.

