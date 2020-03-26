Harvard University President, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow and his wife have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Informing his Harvard affiliates about the infection in an email on March 24, Bacow wrote that both he and his wife started experiencing symptoms on Sunday and were confirmed of the infection on Tuesday afternoon.

Working from home since March 14

In the email, he also revealed that it was on March 22 that both of them started coughing followed by "fever, chills, and muscle aches". The couple contacted their doctor the next day and got tested as soon as possible. Talking about the infection, Bacow said neither of them knew how they contracted the deadly virus. However, they have been working from home amid social isolation and practising social distancing sinch March 14.

The email also revealed that the Heath officials will soon reach out to their close contacts following the health protocols. This comes as the Harvard University Health Services said that there were 18 Harvard affiliates who have tested positive for COVID-19 infection till March 24. Previously, Bacow announced classes would move online after spring break and encouraged students to not return to campus.

