The former United States President Dwight D Eisenhower, on this day in 1959, admitted Hawaii into the union as the 50th state. The modern United States received its ‘crowning star’ as Eisenhower issued an order for an American flag featuring 50 stars arranged in staggered rows. While the new flag became official on July 4, 1960, Hawaii was admitted as a US state on August 21, 1959.

According to anecdotes, the first known settlers of the Hawaiian Islands were Polynesian voyagers who arrived sometime in the eighth century. Hawaii is one of the two states that was recognised as independent nations prior to joining the United States. The ‘Kingdom of Hawaii’ was sovereign until 1893 when the monarchy was overthrown by resident American and European capitalists and landholders.

In the early 18th century, American traders came to Hawaii to exploit the island’s sandalwood, which was much valued in China at the time. As per anecdotes, in the 1830s, the sugar industry was also introduced in Hawaii and by the mid 19th century it had become well established. American missionaries and planters had brought about great changes in Hawaiian political, cultural, economic and religious life.

Hawaii’s role in World War II

It was in 1840, a constitutional monarchy was established, stripping the Hawaiian monarch of much of its authority. As aforementioned, in 1893, a group of American expatriates and sugar planters supported by a division of United States Marines deposed Queen Liliuokalani, who was the last reigning monarch of Hawaii.

A year later, the Republic of Hawaii was established as a US protectorate with Hawaiian-born Sanford B Dole as president. According to anecdotes, several Congress opposed the formal annexation of Hawaii, and it was not until 1898, following the use of the naval base at Pearl Harbor during the Spanish-American War, that Hawaii’s strategic importance became evident and formal annexation was approved. Years later, Hawaii was organised into a formal US Territory. During World War II, the island also became firmly second in the American national identity following the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

