This Day That Year: Priyanka-Nick Confirm Their Engagement & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirming her engagement with Nick Jonas to Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend marking her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms her engagement

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on this day. After being together for a few months, the duo organised a private ceremony in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a traditional Indian outfit. However, they did not announce the wedding date.

So, on this day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared similar photos through their official Instagram handles. The latter called his to-be-wife future Mrs Jonas in the caption accompanying the post. The duo’s family members and friends also shared photos from the ceremony.

John Abraham's Batla House collects ₹ 35.29 crores on the third day

Bollywood actor John Abraham starred in Batla House in 2018. On this day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the movie’s figures on his official Instagram account. John Abraham started its box office journey with ₹15.55 crore. By its third day, the film collected ₹35.29 crores.

In his post, Taran Adarsh wrote about John Abraham’s movie collection. He mentioned, “#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3… Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent. Should witness solid growth today [Sun]… Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz". Check out Taran Adarsh's Instagram post:

Rajkummar Rao salutes policemen

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao addressed the officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA). He also praised the policemen for their bravery. The star took to Twitter and expressed gratitude for them.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, “It was such an honour to address the most prestigious SVPNPA in Hyderabad. I salute the courage and selflessness with which our cops perform their duties. Thankyou SVPNPA”.

Alongside his tweet, Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of himself. He is visible in a semi-formal outfit and sporting a pair of glares. The actor is posing in front of the Academy’s building. Check out Rajkummar Rao’s tweet:

It was such an honour to address the most prestigious #SVPNationalPoliceAcademy in Hyderabad. I salute the courage and selflessness with which our cops perform their duties. Thank you #SVPNPA pic.twitter.com/H0MWNlr0Qa — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 18, 2018

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend marks her Bollywood debut

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was all set to mark her movie debut with Sridevi Bungalow. According to reports, the movie would feature Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead role. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan would mark a guest appearance in the flick.

Filmmaker Prasanth Mampully spoke about the movie plot. He revealed that Sridevi Bungalow was the story of a successful actor who led a lonely life. The director also announced the debut of Arbaaz khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and expressed their excitement to work with her.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.