Here's Why US Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Voted 'present' On Trump Impeachment

In a highly partisan vote, the US House of Representatives went ahead to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges of misconduct on Wednesday. Members of the Democratic Party voted overwhelmingly to impeach Donald Trump while Republicans stood behind the President. Interestingly, Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard voted 'present', which means neither in favour nor against the impeachment. The Indian-American representative from Hawai was the only one to vote present during the proceedings.

Tulsi Gabbard releases statement about her vote on the articles of impeachment. #TULSI2020 pic.twitter.com/CIsd9yhGNr — Tulsi Gabbard for POTUS (@tulsi4potus) December 19, 2019

Could not in good conscience...

Taking to Twitter, Gabbard's campaign put out a two-page explanation as to why the Democrat choose not to stick to her party line. “After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," the statement read.

Gabbard was one of just a handful of Democrats who did not back impeachment. Two Democrats voted against the first article: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is considering switching parties to become a Republican, and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, whose district went overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016.

"I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing. I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country... Tragically, that’s what it has been."

"My vote today is a vote for much-needed reconciliation and hope that together we can heal our country. Let’s work side-by-side, seeking common ground, to usher in a bright future for the American people, our country, and our nation," the statement added.

Gabbard leaves it to American voters

Tulsi Gabbard also said that the decision on whether President Trump shall remain in office or not must be left with the American voters come November 2020. "I am confident that the American people will decide to deliver a resounding rebuke of President Trump' innumerable improprieties and abuses. And they will express that judgment at the ballot box."

Way behind her Democratic rivals

Tulsi Gabbard has been struggling to gain traction over her heavyweight contenders to seek the Democratic Party's nomination. According to the latest Ipsos poll, Gabbard doesn't even cut into the top seven list of Democrats in the race. Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the frontrunner, followed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Gabbard has been quite critical of the ferocious anti-Trump rhetoric in her party and has tried to seek a center-right approach to her proposed policies as opposed to the leftward tilt of her Democratic Party.

