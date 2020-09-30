Hillary Clinton Reveals How She Felt When Biden Told Trump To ‘shut Up’ During Debate

US President Donald Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, had a hilarious response after White House hopeful Joe Biden delivered the most memorable line of the first presidential debate of 2020. Biden told Trump to “shut up” as the US President kept interrupting the Democrat, repeating the similar practice he opted during 2016 presidential debates. Author Jill Filipovic called it the moment of the night and opined that Hillary would have wanted to say the same but couldn’t. Hillary replied:

You have no idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020

The debated kicked-off with the burning issue of Supreme Court justice nomination following the demise of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a lifetime seat on the top court. Fox News moderator Chris Wallace had asked Biden on his thought about packing the Supreme Court.

"Whatever position I take, it will become an issue," said Biden, refusing to share his stance on the matter.

Trends on social media

Biden turned to the camera and started his monologue as Trump relentlessly interrupted him, asking him why he was not answering the question. An exasperated Biden replied, "I will not answer the question", and then "Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential." Shortly after, Biden's comment began trending over social media and minutes later his campaign team released official T-shirts with Trump's face and “Will you shut up, man” as a part of their campaign.

The debate was divided into six segments including the Supreme Court, COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in US cities. From the issue of judge’s nomination, the debate moved on to the issue of healthcare after Biden said the motive behind the rush was to eliminate Obamacare. The former vice-president called Trump a “clown” and a “liar” as the US President kept interrupting Biden while he spoke. Trump maintained that he wants to provide better healthcare at a “much lower price”.

