US Polls 2020: Dwayne Johnson 'proudly' Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

American actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson has endorsed Democratic Party nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the upcoming 2020 presidential poll. Johnson took to his social media handles to announce his endorsement for this year's election. The Hercules star claimed to be "politically independent with centrist ideologies" and said that in the past he has voted for both Democrat and Republican candidates. Johnson posted a video on Instagram and Twitter, where said that he is proud to endorse Biden and Harris in the US election. His post also contained a conversation with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Johnson asks Biden and Harris that what will they do to earn the respect of the American people once they are inside the White House. "By doing what we say we are going to do. By keeping our word. By levelling with American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We are not gonna be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I'm going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth. That sounds so basic, but the American people are strong, they’re tough. They can take anything if you level with them and tell the truth," Biden told Johnson during the conversation.

"You must speak the truth, but here's the reality. Truth can sometimes be really difficult to hear, and for that reason sometimes people don’t speak it. But you cannot have trust if you don’t speak the truth. You know that as a parent, we know that as parents, you have to speak the truth. As long as there is understanding that is being spoken not to confront, not to hurt, but to deal with things, the way they must be handled. That has to be part of the core of what we do as we go forward," Harris said.

2020 US poll

Biden and Harris were officially nominated as the Democratic party candidates for the November poll in last month's national convention. Harris created history as she became the first person of Indian descent in the US to be nominated for the vice-presidential post on a major party ticket. Both leaders are taking on Trump on several issues, including his pathetic handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, anti-racism protests that have rocked the nation in the past couple of months, and his 'poor' foreign policies.

