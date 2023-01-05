Honeybee Vaccine: United States Has Approved World's First Vaccine For Honeybees

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted a conditional license for the world's first vaccine for honeybees, developed by biotech company Dalan Animal Health, as per a report from The Guardian. The vaccine will initially be available to commercial beekeepers and aims to protect against American foulbrood disease, caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae. The disease can weaken and kill hives, with a quarter of hives in some parts of the United States found to be infected. Currently, there is no cure for the disease, and infected colonies must be destroyed and burned, with antibiotics administered to prevent further spread. The vaccine works by incorporating some of the bacteria into the royal jelly fed to the queen, which then gains immunity through its ovaries. The developing bee larvae also gain immunity as they hatch.

The vaccine could also potentially be used to find vaccines for other bee-related diseases, such as the European version of foulbrood. Honeybees have been exposed to a range of diseases as they have been commercialized and transported for use in agriculture. These diseases frequently decimate large numbers of colonies, requiring significant interventions from beekeepers to maintain numbers. The US is particularly dependent on managed honeybee colonies for food pollination, with hives frequently transported across the country to pollinate crops including almonds and blueberries. This is due to the alarming decline in wild bee species, caused by habitat loss, pesticide use, and the climate crisis. The crisis in insect numbers threatens ecosystems and human food security and health.

What is the American foulbrood disease?

American foulbrood (AFB) is a serious and highly contagious bacterial disease that affects the larvae of honey bees. It is caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae, which produces spores that can survive for many years in the environment. The spores can be transmitted from infected bees to healthy bees, or from contaminated equipment or hive materials.

When a larva becomes infected with AFB, it will stop eating and will eventually die. The bacterium produces a poisonous substance that causes the infected larva to disintegrate into a brown, gooey mass. This characteristic of AFB, combined with its strong, unpleasant smell, makes it easy to recognize.

AFB can spread quickly through a bee colony, as the infected larvae produce millions of spores that can be spread by bees as they move about the hive. The disease can weaken and kill entire colonies, and there is currently no cure for it. To prevent the spread of AFB, infected colonies must be destroyed and burned, and the equipment and hive materials must be sterilized. Beekeepers may also use antibiotics to try to prevent the further spread of the disease.

What impact does AFB have?

The impact of AFB on bees and beekeeping can be significant. In the US, AFB is considered to be one of the most serious diseases affecting honey bees, and it is regulated by the USDA. It is also present in many other countries around the world. The loss of bees due to AFB and other diseases can have a significant economic impact, as bees play a vital role in the pollination of many crops. The development of a vaccine to protect against AFB is therefore an important step in the effort to protect honey bees and maintain healthy colonies.