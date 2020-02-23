'Honored To Return To India': Ivanka Trump Tweets Ahead Of Two-day Visit

As Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter and a senior adviser, is all set to join US President and First Lady during their visit to India. In a recent tweet she wrote that she is 'honored to return' to India. She also mentioned that this won't be her first visit to India as back in 2017, she visited the country to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. She will be visiting India on February 24 and February 25 and her husband, Jared Kushner will also be joining as part of a high-level delegation.

Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020

During Ivanka's visit in November 2017, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and then ICICI CEO Chanda Kochar. Ivanka Trump also delivered a keynote address at the event. However, US President Trump will be visiting India for the first time since taking over the office.

Trump's visit to India

President Trump will be landing in Ahmedabad on February 24 around noon and will later proceed to the newly renovated Motera stadium where he will be taking part in a grand event and will address the 'Namaste Trump' event with PM Modi. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset. He will then visit New Delhi on February 25 where he will have multiple meetings with the PM Modi and also attend a business summit.

On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after which they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

