Trump Says His 'genius' Son Could Have Built A Better Website Than Obamacare

US President Donald Trump while at his recent rally in Las Vegas amused his audience by narrating an elaborative story about his youngest son. Trump was accompanied by his 13-year-old son, Baron at the rally where he imitated a conversation between the two. The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 3 this year.

Read: Sabarmati Ashram Ready To Welcome Trump Amid Doubt Over Visit

'Better than Obamacare'

While addressing his followers, Trump went off on a tangent about healthcare and said that his youngest offspring could have created a better healthcare website than what came from Obamacare’s open market where people were supposed to sign up for a plan. Slamming the Obama administration’s healthcare programme, he said,

Remember when they had – this was the greatest – the $5 billion website. $5 billion. It was supposed to cost $5 million. I have a son at home, he's 13. He's a genius with computers.

Read: MEA Braces For US Prez Donald Trump's Visit To India, Says 'The Stage Is Set'

The US President then imitated a conversation that he previously had with his son who apparently is always typing on a computer. Further talking about the younger and more tech-savvy generation, he said,

The guy talks to me and he's walking with his computer. These guys are genius. You know, they grow up, it's like walking. But he's looking at me. I could have given them their healthcare site, he would have done it for nothing and it would have been better than what they have. For nothing.

Read: Trump Congratulates Bernie Sanders For His Victory In Nevada Caucuses

Read: Allahabad Division Becomes 'Prayagraj' Division, Indian Railways Issues Notice

Meanwhile, Democratic contestant Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump in a huge billboard which was put up in the Las Vegas Strip. The colossal billboard which read, 'Donald Trump cheats at golf' is installed at a distance of a mere three kilometres from the Trump-owned hotel where he was residing. Along with it, there were two other signboards which read, ‘Donald Trump lost popular vote’ and ‘Donald Trump’s wall fell over,’ international media reported.