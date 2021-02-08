Elon Musk Shares Extremely Adorable Picture With Son X Æ A-XII

Space X Chief Executive Elon Musk recently shared an adorable new picture of his son. Posted on Twitter, the amicable photograph captures a cute moment between him and his son X Æ A-Xii. Musk who in 2020, garnered limelight for giving his offspring a unique name, titled the picture as "The Second Last Kingdom".

The image shows Musk sitting on what appears to be a bed while holding his baby boy with one hand. Dressed in a stone grey T-Shirt, the millionaire seems to be talking on the phone while his baby boy pulls his T-shirt in a playful manner. It is the baby sticking his tongue out, which has now left the netizens gushing.

The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

'So adorable'

Since shared, the post has gathered more than 476 thousand likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments wherein people have lauded the adorable father-son duo. Many fans took the opportunity to comment on the cute photo. "So adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. "Play with me talk on phone later,” joked another. “This is awesome,” shared a third.

Elon Musk this pic is really lovely; Do ur best to draw ur kid close to God as u know the world is filled with evil & !mmorality is seen to be the new normal. Live an exemplary life so ur kid can emulate u if need be cos u are ur kid's first mentor & role model. God bless...🙏 — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) February 6, 2021

Baby Boss pic.twitter.com/M9fnpE7WoG — Official* Pope of Muskanity 🖌 (@RationalEtienne) February 6, 2021

I’m incredibly frustrated by scientific stupidity. Now that we know light is actually particles, we should realize:



going faster than light is no different than going faster than sound.



If you accelerate to speed of light, just keep accelerating. It’s really that simple. — Larry J Feller (@LarryJFeller3) February 6, 2021

We need to make a new cryptocurrency and name it X Æ A-12 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) February 6, 2021

Babe Elon when did we had a child huh? You still haven't yet landed on me~ pic.twitter.com/YAvLwdyelH — mars (@marsparhu) February 6, 2021

Read: Elon Musk Loses Legal Battle With Tesla Critic, Judge Rules To Keep Defamation Case

Read: Elon Musk's Wife Grimes Gives 8-month-old Son X AE A-Xii 'Viking' Haircut | See Pictures

Last month, Musk's wife Grimes created headlines after she gave birth to their son X AE A-XII a "Viking" inspired haircut at home. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old Canadian pop artist who is married to Musk and together owns Musk’s first child said: “Not sure this haircut went well but he’s Viking now.” She posted photos of X AE A-XII in the bathtub as he got his first-ever at-home haircut, as a precautionary measure to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The “Delete Forever” pop star flaunted her 8-month-old baby boy’s mohawk-style hairdo, wherein his sides were shaved clean and the middle section was trimmed short.

Read: Elon Musk Opens Up About Mars, Gamestop And Dogecoin | Here's Everything He Said

Read: Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Starship Explosion, Says 'we Were Too Dumb'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.