Kanye West And Elon Musk To Appear On 'Clubhouse' Meeting Together

Rapper Kanye West and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are all set to team up for Clubhouse meeting. The audio-only platform is usually used by celebrities to put forward their ideas and contribute to various discussions. It became quite popular in recent times. The meeting is accessible to anyone with the app but it is also an 'invite-only' social media app which means that one should be invited to be a part of it. Earlier, celebrities like Drake, Oprah, and Ashton Kutcher were also part of Clubhouse meeting.

Kanye West and Elon Musk Clubhouse Meeting

Clubhouse meetings have now become a trend since various tech people use it to put forward their ideas. Elon Musk is known to be quite active on social media. He uses his Twitter to talk to his followers and also give updates on his projects. It is no surprise that he is ready to talk to Kanye West. He shared the news of agreeing to talk to the rapper on his micro-blogging site. He also added that it will be entertaining. Check it out.

Just agree to do Clubhouse with @kanyewest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

The duo has appeared before on episodes of the Joe Rogan Podcast but on different episodes. The fans were quite happy to see them individually and now we will have to wait to see them together. The date of their meeting hasn't been announced yet.

Earlier, Tesla CEO was recently talking to Robinhood's CEO on the Clubhouse app. It is the same company that stepped in during the Gamestop shares situation. Few Redditors who skyrocketed the Gamestop shares by buying and holding it, which led the hedge funds to bear heavy losses. Various hedge funds filed for bankruptcy after betting on the shares and also manipulating the market. After this incident, Robinhood froze the Gamestop shares hence not allowing people to buy it. This led to major chaos where people accused the company of favouring the riches.

Clubhouse app

The app which can have over 5k people join to listen to the conversation has created a space in the social media world. It was released in 2020 and has the feature of real-time texts and images being posted and waiting for the other host to reply to them. The app is available on iOS and hasn't been released on Android yet.

