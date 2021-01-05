'I Vow To Work Hard': Niraj Antani Is First Indian-American To Be Sworn-in As Ohio Senator

Niraj J. Antani was, on January 4 (local time) sworn in as an Ohio State Senator, making him the first Indian American in state’s history to be raised to the rank. Antani, a member of Republican Party had formerly served as State representative for the 42nd Ohio House District since 2014. Taking to Twitter, he announced his appointment writing that he was “grateful” to able to represent the community in which he was born and raised.

Truly honored to have been officially sworn-in as State Senator today! As I became the first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio history today, I vow to work hard every day so each Ohio can achieve their American Dream. pic.twitter.com/2AuL3Go3HI — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) January 4, 2021

So grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised. To all my voters, supporters, and team: thank you. — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) January 4, 2021

Helping the American dream

Elaborating further, the 29-year-old asserted that he would continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan, in order to facilitate them to achieve their “American dream”. Antani would serve his full term of four years. Previously, the Indian origin lawmaker had shared a photograph of his ‘House office’ while serving there for the last time. “Anyone who knows me, knows I have loved my office & its view of Statehouse,” he wrote in an online post.

Today’s my last day in my House office! Officially moving into my Senate office today. Anyone who knows me, knows I have loved my office & its view of Statehouse. So grateful for the privilege to serve. pic.twitter.com/gM03BRBkUX — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) December 29, 2020

Read: Trump Nominates Indian-American Advocate For Associate Judge

Read: Biden Names Indian American Bharat Ramamurti As National Economic Council Member

Antani's nomination reiterates the increasing presence of Indian origin lawmakers in American politics. Last month, US President-elect Joe Biden named Indian-American Vedant Patel as the assistant press secretary of the White House. Biden on December 19 had announced the new list of additional members of the White House communications and press staff. While taking to Twitter, the Biden-Harris presidential transition account said that the diverse, experienced and talented individuals demonstrate Biden’s continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America.

Read: Joe Biden Selects Indian-American Vedant Patel As Assistant Press Secretary Of White House

Additionally, the re-elected Samosa caucus, comprising of five Indian-American lawmakers, also plays an important part in shaping American laws. The group includes four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice president elects Kamala Harris. All the names belong to Democratic party and were re-election in the November polls.

Read: Raja Chari Is The Only Indian-American Selected For NASA’s Mission To Moon, Netizens Cheer