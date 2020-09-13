'If Biden Wins, China Wins': Donald Trump Launches Fresh Attack At Nevada Rally

The United States President Donald Trump addressed a rally on September 12 in Minden, Nevada, where he launched a scathing attack at Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump, taking a jibe at his opponent, said that if Biden wins the upcoming presidential election, it will be a victory for China adding the "rioters, anarchists, and arsonists" will win, referring to the ongoing violent protests in the country over racial injustice and police brutality.

I am running for re-election to bring prosperity to Nevada, to put violent criminals behind bars, and to ensure the future belongs to AMERICA—NOT China. If we win, AMERICA WINS! If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden Wins, the rioters, anarchists, and arsonists win. VOTE! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

'Wrong side of history'

Trump at his rally further attacked the former vice-president claiming that he did more in 47 months as president than Joe Biden did in 47 years. "Biden voted for the Iraq war, he opposed the mission to take out Osama bin Laden, he opposed killing Soleimani, he oversaw the rise of ISIS, and he cheered the rise of China as a very positive development. Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of history for 47 years. He has never called it right," Trump told the crowd.

"I withdrew from last administration's disastrous Iran nuclear deal, we killed the founder and leader of ISIS al-Baghdadi, we eliminated the world's number one terrorist and mass murderer of American troops Qasem Soleimani. He's dead, he's gone," Trump said before attacking Biden.

Joe Biden cannot LEAD our Country, because he does not BELIEVE in our Country. At Biden’s convention, they decried America as a wicked, sinful nation, destined for a fate of doom and despair. They even removed the words “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance – twice... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

...The far-left maniacs supporting Joe Biden are burning flags and chanting “America was never great.” But we know the truth: America is the most Exceptional Nation on earth, and our destiny is blessed by God! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Trump further said that Joe Biden and the "far-left maniacs" who support him, do not believe America is great. Joe Biden decried America as a wicked, sinful nation, destined for a fate of doom and despair, Trump said adding that he cannot "lead" the country because he does not "believe" in the country.

Trump also took the opportunity to attack the American media, which he likes to call "fake news". Trump said that they are one of the most dishonest bunch of peoples he has ever seen in his life. Trump particularly attacked the news for broadcasting a piece regarding the attendance at his rally, which according to him was over 25,000, but the press allegedly said it to be not more than 1,000.

