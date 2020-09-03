Joe Biden Campaign Raised Record-breaking $364 Million In August

The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $364.5 million in August, breaking the records of previous monthly campaign donations. It also exceeded any single month fundraising amount in previous presidential general elections despite largely online fundraisers due to coronavirus pandemic.

The boost was largely a result of the Democratic National Convention held last month and a widespread acceptance of Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate for the elections scheduled in November. According to the Biden campaign, 95 per cent of all donations were raised from grassroots supporters. The campaign added that 57 per cent of funds were raised via online donations.

Last month we raised $364.5 million — 95% of the donations from grassroots supporters like you and the majority online.



Working people are powering our campaign — and I’m grateful.



We’ve got a long way to go to close the fundraising gap and win — but we can do it. Together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2020

Democrats rally behind Biden-Harris

Last month, US Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at Democratic National Convention on August 18 for 2020 elections scheduled in November. The former vice-president formally became Democratic nominee in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states after failing to win the White House bid in 1988 and 2008.

The largely virtual DNC urged independents and frustrated Republicans to join the movement in order to oust US President Donald Trump from the office. Party veterans including 95-year-old Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton argued for Biden, warning that the current administration has created a mess due to its incompetence.

Jill Biden, the wife of the Democratic nominee, made a strong pitch for his husband and called upon the countrymen to rally around him ahead of the elections. Jill said that the nation wants an honest leadership to unite the people and recover from this pandemic. She added that Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will work every day to make the nation better.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told the virtual Convention that authoritarianism has taken root in the country under the Trump administration, pledging to work with moderates as well as conservatives to preserve “this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat.” He said that over 30 million people have lost their jobs and many have lost their health insurance since the pandemic began.

