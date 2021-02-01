'I’m Proud': American Man Wins Whopping $250,000 Lottery Jackpot, His Sixth Big Win

Luck had shown brightly on an American man who recently won $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. While it is rare to win a lottery even once, Bryan Moss revealed that it was his sixth time winning a colossal monetary award from a lottery. Moss, last week, claimed the cash prize of $250,000 from a Crossword scratch game at Idaho Lottery headquarters.

Speaking to media reporters in the aftermath of his victory, Moss revealed that he had purchased the ticket at the ExtraMile convenience store on Eagle Road and E. Goldstone Drive in Meridian. He also said that it was the highest sum he had ever won adding that he plans to invest the money in his daughter’s education.

About the crossword lottery

"To play the game, players scratch their 18 letters hidden under the red and blue box dollar signs. Then, you match those letters to every occurrence in any of the three puzzles. The more words you uncover the more prize money you win. Each puzzle is played separately. If you complete either of the connecting words in Puzzle 1, you win $50 instantly. Puzzle 2 has its own prize legend where you could win up to $100. Before you finish, be sure to scratch the Prize Multiplier spot under the large gold dollar sign at the bottom of the ticket. You could win two times, three times, five times, even up to 10 times your prize!," Idaholottery wrote on their website.

A few weeks ago, an Australian man was left surprised after he started his week with a lottery win of $5,02,546 (Rs. 2.6 crores). The man from New South Wales who wants to remain anonymous said that he will share the money with family and spend some on going for a vacation or two when everything settles down, referring to the coronavirus lockdown. As per reports, the man had received the lottery ticket from his wife as a birthday present.

