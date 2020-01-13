Images Of Snow In Texas Is Worrying Netizens, Twitter Blames Climate Change

Climate change is a growing concern for countries across the globe with many already facing the effects of it. The discussion around climate change is becoming more and more needed by the day as it has started showing an adverse effect on the environment and atmosphere. In a recent piece of news, North Texas is currently experiencing snowfall, where the average temperature in January is of 11-degree Celcius.

Climate change affects

Texas in the United States is currently witnessing snowfall of two to three inches in some areas. The news has taken netizens aback as they are shocked to see that it is actually snowing in Texas. Users on social media are worried as they feel it is the direct effect of climate change, which leaders from across the world are refusing to tackle. Some of them are also connecting the snowfall with the ongoing bushfire that has gripped Australia since September 2019.

We saw sledding, snowmen, snow angels, and met people who drove from Dallas to Denton to play in the snow! @NBCDFW @NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/rBfTsvoApU — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoTV) January 11, 2020

Yes, actual snow! Snow falls in parts of North Texas amid Winter Weather Advisory: https://t.co/NASYKOkH6D pic.twitter.com/uH7RfJE3mE — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 11, 2020

This is the scene in Albany, Texas, this morning (35 miles NE of Abilene) on my in-laws ranch! 2-3" of heavy, wet snow fell overnight! They say it has been 3-4 years since the last snow! @NWSSanAngelo #txwx #bcwx pic.twitter.com/sjUQmBhFGh — Steve Kersh (@SteveKersh7) January 11, 2020

There are wildfires in Australia, snow in Texas, floods from heavy rain in Dubai.

While we're worried about WWIII, climate change is the world's biggest threat.. #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/ydPUHxq8HI — Jessica G. Obeid (@Jessica_Obeid) January 11, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes reported in #Denton where snow has accumulated on 35E & 35W. Side streets also impacted. Ice possible on bridges & overpasses @CBSDFW @cbs11jeffrey pic.twitter.com/lvPYhFC93O — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) January 11, 2020

ONLY IN TEXAS: 70 degrees on Friday morning. Tornado warning Friday night. Snow Saturday! #dfwwx @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/gr2Tt3bz2Z — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) January 11, 2020

