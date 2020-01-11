Joaquin Phoenix Arrested At Jane Fonda's Protest Against Climate Change At Washington DC

Superhit Hollywood film Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was arrested by the police on Friday evening in Washington DC for his participation in actor-turned-climate-activist Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday protests against climate change. The actor took part in a march along with hundreds of protestors and also gave a speech about the effects of the meat and dairy industries on climate change. The arrests were reportedly made for unlawful demonstrations and for causing an obstruction by creating a crowd.

Joaquin Phoenix has always been a staunch supporter of animal rights and conservation. The actor joined the climate change protests to take part in 'Fire Drill Fridays' where all activists gather outside the US Capitol Hill building every Friday demanding attention from those in power to act and address the issues of environmental crises. Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, other actors like Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon were also present in the protest.

Take a look:

Joaquin Phoenix: "I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can't avoid -- I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits." pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

The Joker star had been all over the news recently for his big win at the Golden Globes awards as Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his performance in the DC film Joker. He also ensured that the menu at the award ceremony is vegan and made from the local produce. Joaquin has been associated with veganism and its link to climate change, and last year he was seen urging his fans to turn to a vegan diet and take up the new year’s resolution of ‘Veganuary,’ where he asked everyone to go vegan for the first month of the year.

'The greatest actor'

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the most talked-about movies in recent times. It was critically acclaimed and was a big hit at the box-office. While speaking to an international media outlet, the director of the movie said that he could not have imagined the role played by anyone else and added that he is the greatest actor. The 44-year-old Joaquin had physically exerted himself to play the role. He also lost around 52lbs to play the character.

