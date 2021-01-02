In A First In His Presidency, Senate Overrides Donald Trump's Veto On Defense Bill

Republican-majority US Senate on January 1 took an unusual rebellious step of overriding US President Donald Trump’s veto for on $741 billion Defence bill, the first time in his four-year presidency. Even though Congress had already overridden Trump’s veto, it seemed less likely that the Senate would do the same considering it has a Republican majority. But the house pushed through the bill on defence spending against which Trump has expressed strong objections.

The Senate met for a rare session in a New Year’s Day session and secured the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump’s veto with bipartisan support just before the new Congress will be sworn in on January 3. The finally tally was 81 to 13, easily exceeding the number of votes required to override Donald Trump's veto. The National Defense Authorisation Act is aimed at funding the service members’ pay, overseas military operations along with other requirements. It has been passed by Congress every year since 1967 but just last week, Trump had practised his veto power and sent the bill back with his objections that included its proposal of changing the names of 10 military bases that honour Confederate leaders.

“We’ve passed this legislation 59 years in a row. And one way or another, we’re going to complete the 60th annual NDAA and pass it into law before this Congress concludes on Sunday,” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said.

@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell Praises National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and Historic COVID-19 Relief That is Coming Online

Republicans in US House of Rep broke from Trump

Senate’s move came just a day after over a hundred Republicans united with Democrats in the House of Representatives on December 28 to override his veto of a $741 billion Defence bill. Since the same suit is followed by Senate later this week, the first-ever such rebuke of Trump presidency came just 20 days before President-elect Joe Biden takes over.

Even though Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader refused to override Trump’s veto on the bill that was previously passed by both chambers, reportedly some 109 Republicans broke from the US President on December 28 and joined the Democrats to back the defence bill. The final tally reportedly came out to be 322-87. Hence, reaching the required majority of two-thirds to override US President’s veto.

