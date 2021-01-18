Will Parler App Make A Come Back On The App Store? Find Out Everything About It Here

Launched in August 2018, Parler markets itself as a free speech-focused and unbiased alternative to mainstream social networks such as Twitter and Facebook. As of January 2021, according to Parler, the service had about 15 million total users. As of December 2020, they had 2.3 million active users. Continue reading to know when is parler app coming back on the app store.

Will Parler App Come Back

Apple removed the Parler app from App Store after the US Capitol Hill Siege on January 6, 2021. It was said at the time that the service failed to remove content that promoted violence. The app was also removed from the Google Play store and Amazon had removed it from its Web Services hosting platform.

The parler server had gained a lot of popularity among a lot of supporters of President Donald Trump which also included the members of the far-right. As of now, the app is out of the Apple store due to which it will have to make some changes if it wants to get back into the store. Cook said that Apple does not see promoting violence as a form of free speech and that the millions of apps on the company's app store need to abide by the terms of service Apple lays out.

Cook had also mentioned that we have rules and regulations, and we just ask that people abide by those. Parler has called its de-platforming a "coordinated attack" by the tech giants. Apple Inc suspended the Parler from its App Store, shortly after Alphabet-owned Google banned it from Google Play. The app is still unavailable for download on both platforms. Amazon.com Inc then suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services.

Along with other applications such as Telegram and social networking site Gab, U.S. right-wing social media users had flocked to Parler. The reason cited by them was the increasingly vigorous monitoring of political statements on popular sites such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc.

