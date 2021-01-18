Parler App Not On IOS App Store: Reason Behind Apple Removing Service Explained

Tim Cook is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple Inc. In recent times, he has been in news for removing Parler app from Apple-owned App Store. Apple had removed the Parler app from the iOS store and soon after that the app also got removed from the Google Play store as well. Continue reading this article to find out everything about Parler.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Release An Apology For Another Update Delay For Their Latest Release

Also read | How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite

Parler app not on iOS App Store

The app was removed for not following the rules and regulations set by these companies. Previously the Parler server had gained a lot of fame mostly among those who supported President Donald Trump. As of now, the app is out of the Apple store due to which it will have to make some changes if it wants to get back into the store. Cook had mentioned that Apple is not going to accept that promoting violence comes under any form of free speech. Not only the Parler app but all the other apps on the company's App Store also have to follow the terms of service that Apple has.

The app is still unavailable for download on the App Store and Google Play store. Apart from these two, the app also lost space from the Amazon web hosting service as it was suspended right after US Capitol Hill siege. Due to this, the Parler service is going to be offline till the company can find a new place to host its services.

Parler App Download Steps

For Android: At the very beginning, unlock your device and then open the Play Store App. In the second step, enter Parler into a search engine and next select one option. Now, tap on the Install button. This will successfully install the Parler app on your device.

For iOS: In the first step, open the App Store app on your device. Now, tap on the search icon. After that, enter Parler into a search engine and then tap on the search button. Next, tap on the GET button to initiate the installation process. This will successfully install the Parler app on your device.



Also read | Bungie Halo Stats To Go Dark On February 9: Here's More About The Bungie Release

Also read | Pokemon Go Slaking: Know Slaking Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More