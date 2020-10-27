India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Pompeo Promises To Support India's Permanent Membership Of UNSC

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in India for the 2+2 ministerial-level talks along with Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, has thanked his Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for yet another "successful dialogue". Pompeo took to his official Twitter handle to hail the relationship between the United States and India as he said that the bond between both the nations is built on the foundation of a longstanding friendship, partnership, and vibrant democratic traditions.

Today's U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial was a success. The bond between our nations is built on the foundation of a longstanding friendship, partnership, and vibrant democratic traditions. Thank you @DrSJaishankar, @EsperDoD, and @rajnathsingh for yet another successful dialogue.

'Taking steps to strengthen cooperation against CCP'

Pompeo credited the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the stronger ties between both nations. Pompeo also took the opportunity to slam China as he said that New Delhi and Washington are taking steps to strengthen the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific against all threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The 56-year-old particularly highlighted the agreement between India and the US in 2019 where they reached an understanding to expand cooperation on cybersecurity issues and coordinate in the Indian Ocean through joint Naval exercises.

"U.S & India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats & not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. The U.S values India as a multi-lateral partner, whether it's through the quad, making Afghan peace negotiation successful or working together during India's upcoming term on UN security council, we continue to support India's permanent membership of UNSC," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

U.S values India as a multi-lateral partner, whether it's through the quad, making Afghan peace negotiation successful or working together during India's upcoming term on UN security council, we continue to support India's permanent membership of UNSC: U.S. State Secy Mike Pompeo

Earlier in the day, Pompeo along with Mark Esper had visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi for a wreath-laying ceremony, where he said that they will always remember the sacrifices made by the brave men and women in defending the world's largest democracy. Pompeo landed in India on October 26 following which he thanked Jaishankar for a warm welcome and hospitality. Pompeo and Jaishankar also held a brief discussion ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

