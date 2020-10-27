NSA Doval Meets Mike Pompeo & Mark Esper Amid India-US 2+2 Dialogue; 'talks Constructive'

Ahead of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday had a very constructive meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block, said sources. At present, the 2+2 ministerial dialogue is ongoing, which is attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pompeo, and Esper.

According to sources, Doval along with Pompeo and Esper discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance and highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives.

"They discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance. Both sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains so as to ensure a safe, stable and rule-based regional and global security environment," according to sources.

Later, the two visiting Secretaries will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Pompeo and Esper arrived in New Delhi on Monday. The visit also comes at a time when India and China are locked in a serious military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting on Monday, October 26 wherein both parties affirmed the importance of US-India ties. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed a range of topics including the COVID-19 crisis as well as regional and international issues and agreed that the India-US ties were integral to the security and prosperity of both countries. Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State stated that he and EAM Jaishakar had a ‘Great Discussion’.

Great discussion with @DrSJaishankar ahead of our third U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. We agree that the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is critical to the security and prosperity of both our countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world. pic.twitter.com/x4YvMt8nRC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 26, 2020

As per reports, the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, it is also expected that the two sides will share views on key regional and international issues. The dialogue also saw the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation.

