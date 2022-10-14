Indian Navy Veteran Claims United States Aims To 'wean' India Away From Russia

As the White House unveiled its national security strategy, an Indian Navy veteran has said that the US will enter a "phase of strained ties" with India and other developing nations of the Global South after the implementation of the plan. Commodore (retd) Seshadri Vasan, director of the Indian think tank Chennai Centre for China Studies (C3S), stressed that the goal of the US with respect to India is to move the nation away from Russia, adding that he "does not see that happening." The statement of the Indian Navy veteran comes after the White House on Wednesday, 12 October, announced its national security strategy, outlining US President Joe Biden's foreign policy objectives.

Seshadri Vasan described the ties between Russia and India as "longstanding" and stressed that the relations between the two sides are in the interest of the nation. He underscored that the US has been apprehensive about India following its own "independent foreign policy" and trying to pressurise New Delhi over its ties with Russia. Commodore (retd) Seshadri Vasan asserted that the Biden administration will try to impose more pressure on India using diplomatic and economic means as well as a "security perspective by reinforcing ties with Pakistan" as the Modi government has indicated no signs of backing out on its stance. He referred to Washington's decision to sell spare parts to Islamabad for fighter jets and the visit of the US ambassador in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Notably, India has not voted against Russia in the UNGA. However, it has called on Ukraine and Russia to return to the path of diplomacy.

“One thing is clear. The Biden administration wants to create pressure on India through not only diplomatic and economic means but also from a security perspective by reinforcing defence ties with Pakistan,” Sputnik quoted former navy official as saying.

India's position is different from the role US seeks to play in the Indo-Pacific region

The Indian Navy veteran emphasised that the stance of India is "quite different" from the role the US seeks to play in the Indo-Pacific region. According to Commodore (retd) Seshadri Vasan, the US wants to work together with allies and partners in the region to "support a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific" and strengthen the presence of European allies in Asia-Pacific. He claimed that the US wants its allies in the Indo-Pacific region to cooperate with European Union for creating a 'united front' against Russia. The Indian Navy veteran stressed that the US seeks to involve NATO allies in the freedom of navigation (FONOPs) exercises. According to him, India's foreign policy position is against becoming part of any military alliance.

US unveils national security strategy

In its national security strategy, the US has called India the "world’s largest democracy and a major defence partner." It stated that US and India will work together to support a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The National Security Strategy has labelled China as "America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge." It said that China is the "only competitor" of the US which is intending to "reshape the international order" and aims to create an enhanced sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific and "become the world’s leading power." The National Security Strategy has accused Russia of posing an "immediate and ongoing threat to the regional security order in Europe." It has further called Russia a "source of disruption and instability globally."