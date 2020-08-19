US: Indian-origin Woman Represents Maryland At Democratic National Convention

An Indian origin woman, on August 18, represented the US state of Maryland at the Democratic National Convention roll call vote which chose Joe Biden as the official presidential candidate in the upcoming elections. Bianca Shah, who is the leader of Biden campaign's youth outreach to South Asians, declared that Biden would rebuild the nation better. Shah was accompanied by Baltimore council President Brandon Scott, who will be appointed as mayor in November.

Tonight I’ll be representing the great state of Maryland during roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. I will recognize great Marylanders like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and cast the delegates for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/MNbPtMNo31 — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) August 18, 2020

Speaking to international media reporters, Shah affirmed her support for Biden saying that he would not leave anyone behind when he rebuilds the middle class. She added that her nomination will inspire others to participate more in political affairs. In addendum, it also signifies that Biden campaign was appreciating the role and support of the youth.

Biden's nomination

The former vice-president formally became Democratic nominee in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states after failing to win the White House bid in 1988 and 2008. The largely virtual DNC urged independents and frustrated Republicans to join the movement in order to oust US President Donald Trump from the office. Party veterans including 95-year-old Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton argued for Biden, warning that the current administration has created a mess due to its incompetence.

Jill Biden, the wife of the Democratic nominee, made a strong pitch for his husband and called upon the countrymen to rally around him ahead of the elections. Jill said that the nation wants an honest leadership to unite the people and recover from this pandemic. She added that Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will work every day to make the nation better.

