Trump Claims He Never Met DHS Staffer Who Endorsed Biden, Photo Of Them Goes Viral

A day after the United States President Donald Trump claimed that he had never met the 'disgruntled' former Homeland Security staffer, a photograph has been shared on social media by the employee himself to prove the Republican leader wrong. Donald Trump on August 18 took to Twitter to discredit the former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee after the latter publicly endorsed his rival and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. The employee named Miles Taylor then shared a picture of him and the US President posing together for the camera with thumbs up and smiling faces. "Alas, I’ll take the bait. Haven’t forgotten you though!" Taylor captioned the photo.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday accusing the former DHS employee of leaving the job and now colliding with what he refers to as 'Fake News' media. Trump said that the circuit will take anyone who is against the current administration and the President. Taylor responded by tweeting the picture of him with Trump adding that the only way to prove his claims wrong is by sharing some stories. Taylor during a TV interview accused that Trump finds a way to disown anyone who opposes him or doesn't share his views. Taylor had served as DHS Chief of Staff from 2017 to 2019 and had said that the United States is less secure under President Donald Trump.

Alas, I’ll take the bait. Haven’t forgotten you though! I guess the only way to prove it is to tell some stories. Maybe until the election. What do you think? https://t.co/2dJhaLFNlN pic.twitter.com/m3msUsDJyZ — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 18, 2020

Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor, who I do not know (never heard of him), said he left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit. Said to be a real “stiff”. They will take anyone against us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Trump's previous claims falling flat

According to reports, the White House, when asked about Taylor's post, responded by saying that the President takes thousands of photographs daily with people he does not know, so his tweet should not be surprising. This is not the first time when Trump has publicly lied about knowing someone. In 2018, Trump had said that he doesn't know who Lil Jon is, despite the latter being a two-time contestant on the former's television show The Celebrity Apprentice. Trump had even Tweeted about Lil Jon in 2012 and 2013 for his performance on the show. Trump did the same with Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in 2018 during a rally. Later a local TV channel broadcasted a picture of Trump and Casey at a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

(Image Credit: @MilesTaylorUSA/Twitter)