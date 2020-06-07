Indian Overseas Congress Condemns Desecration Of Gandhi Statue In Washington DC

The Indian Overseas Congress USA has expressed its dismay over the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC. According to reports, the India Overseas Congress has asked the National Park Service to restore the statue as soon as possible. The statue is situated in a small park near the Indian Embassy and is maintained by the National Park Service.

'It's deplorable'

As per reports, Indian Overseas Congress Washington DC Chapter President Johnson Myalil in a statement said: "Mahatma Gandhi being the practitioner and apostle of peace and harmony everywhere, to see a statue of such an icon being vandalised is very much disturbing and painful."

Myalil added that it was deplorable to see Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings attacked anywhere in the world. The Indian Overseas Congress even sent a letter to David Vela, Acting Director of National Park Service stating that they're willing to bear the restoration cost of the statue.

US apologises to India

After the shocking incident of vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington DC surfaced, the United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has apologised on June 4. Taking to Twitter, Juster has said that he is appalled by both on the killing of George Floyd and the 'awful' violence and vandalism that begun in name of protests thereafter. He also assured that the US administration stands against prejudice and discrimination of any type, while also extending his apologies to India.

(Input/image credits ANI)