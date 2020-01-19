Indo-American Physicians Formally Announce Support For Joe Biden

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin has officially announced its endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, in the upcoming elections. The co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, Indian-American Shekar Narasimhan has told a newspaper that the organisation had met several party candidates to decide their support in the crowded race.

Reportedly, Narasimhan said the community decided that their 'top priority' was to support someone who could beat the current US President Donald Trump and who would listen to the Indian community in America. Furthermore, he added that Biden is popular among the Indian-Americans and gave Biden a huge part of their donations in the third quarter of 2019, which was nearly $246,000.

The AAPI co-founder also elaborated that the community also preferred Andrew Yang, an Asian American. However, with the escalating tensions between US and Iran after Trump-directed airstrike killed Iran's top commander Wassem Soleimani along with other military personnel, the Indian-American community wanted to choose a candidate 'who has the best interest of the country'. Narasimhan reportedly believes that 'Joe Biden can lead the country' in order to gain back 'sanity and stability'. According to international media reports, AAPI will now organise on-the-ground rallies along with digital events 'to get Biden to the finish line'.

'AAPIs for Biden'

The community previously also came together to launch 'AAPIs for Biden' in Las Vegas. According to the press release, 'AAPIs for Biden' is a national network of Asian-American and Pacific Islander supporters working to rally the community around Biden's record of accomplishment, and his vision to heal the damage done by Donald Trump and to rebuild the middle class. Furthermore, the community will also recruit, train and deploy members from the network to mobilize run phone banks, canvasses, community events, days of action and fundraising activities in support of Joe Biden's election campaign.

